Duchess Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Issues Public Apology After Months of Shaming

Duchess Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle has just issued a public apology to the Duchess for all the mean things she’s publicly said on Twitter and in the press.

Samantha went on Jeremy Vine‘s talk show in the UK and he was asking her why she had said such horrible things in the past.

“What I am driving at here, you have insulted Meghan so much, your sister, including blaming her for her father’s death while he’s still alive. She would be well advised to pull up the drawbridge on the royal castles wouldn’t she Samantha and not see you?” the host said.

“But I wonder how you would feel, is it more insulting that people respond to feeling disregard and feeling ignored or is it best that everyone continue saying nothing?” she responded. “So I thought in the beginning when we spoke publicly, I thought we were being open-hearted and even favorable and that fell on deaf ears and the media turned it into something it’s not.”

She then apologized for all the things she’s said publicly in the media. If you don’t know, Samantha, who are related via their father Thomas, has been vocal about her half-sister for months. In the past, she’s called Duchess Meghan the “duchASS,” “Cruella de Vil,” and more.

Watch Samantha Markle’s apology to the Duchess below…