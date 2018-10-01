Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 10:40 pm

Elle Fanning & Olivia Wilde Share a Laugh at JFK Airport With Jason Sudeikis

Elle Fanning & Olivia Wilde Share a Laugh at JFK Airport With Jason Sudeikis

Elle Fanning and Olivia Wilde are all smiles after landing at JFK Airport!

The 20-year-old I Think We’re Alone Now actress and the 34-year-old Life Itself star were spotted touching down on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

They were joined by Olivia‘s fiance Jason Sudeikis.

Elle and Olivia shared a laugh and a hug as they walked through the terminal to their rides.

They were both returning from Paris, France, for fashion week events – Elle walked in the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris fashion show, and Olivia attended the Valentino fashion show.

10+ pictures inside of Elle Fanning, Olivia Wilde, and Jason Sudeikis at JFK…

Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis01
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis02
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis03
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis04
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis05
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis06
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis07
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis08
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis09
elle fanning and olivia wilde share a laugh at jfk airport with jason sudeikis10

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop