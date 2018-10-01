Elle Fanning & Olivia Wilde Share a Laugh at JFK Airport With Jason Sudeikis

Elle Fanning and Olivia Wilde are all smiles after landing at JFK Airport!

The 20-year-old I Think We’re Alone Now actress and the 34-year-old Life Itself star were spotted touching down on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

They were joined by Olivia‘s fiance Jason Sudeikis.

Elle and Olivia shared a laugh and a hug as they walked through the terminal to their rides.

They were both returning from Paris, France, for fashion week events – Elle walked in the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris fashion show, and Olivia attended the Valentino fashion show.

