Emma Stone Set to Appear in Paul McCartney's New Music Video!

Emma Stone is about to be in a major music video!

The 29-year-old actress accidentally spilled about her new role during a Q&A with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute on Monday (October 1) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Emma was speaking about anxiety disorders when Dr. Koplewicz shared that she was will be appearing in Paul McCartney‘s new music video.

Dr. Koplewicz mentioned that Emma has been attending “dance rehearsals” for the upcoming project.

“I don’t think your supposed to announce that!” Emma said after the news accidentally slipped.

We can’t wait to see the new video!