Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 9:17 pm

Emma Stone Set to Appear in Paul McCartney's New Music Video!

Emma Stone Set to Appear in Paul McCartney's New Music Video!

Emma Stone is about to be in a major music video!

The 29-year-old actress accidentally spilled about her new role during a Q&A with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute on Monday (October 1) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Emma was speaking about anxiety disorders when Dr. Koplewicz shared that she was will be appearing in Paul McCartney‘s new music video.

Dr. Koplewicz mentioned that Emma has been attending “dance rehearsals” for the upcoming project.

“I don’t think your supposed to announce that!” Emma said after the news accidentally slipped.

We can’t wait to see the new video!

Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 01
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 02
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 03
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 04
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 05
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 06
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 07
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 08
emma stone great minds think alike conversation 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emma Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop