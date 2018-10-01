Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 11:20 pm

Gerard Butler Grabs Lunch While Running Errands in Beverly Hills

Gerard Butler Grabs Lunch While Running Errands in Beverly Hills

Gerard Butler kept it casual while running some errands.

The 48-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Monday (October 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He showed off his muscles in a grey tee while making a stop to get lunch to-go.

Gerard has been laying low lately, but next up is the release of his movie Hunter Killer, which follows an American submarine captain who must team with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the kidnapped Russian president.

The film is set to hit theaters on October 26th.
