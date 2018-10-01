Top Stories
Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:17 pm

Get to Know 'Happy Together' Star Felix Mallard with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Felix Mallard is the hot young star of the new CBS comedy series Happy Together and we’re getting to know him with these 10 Fun Facts!

The 20-year-old actor is making his U.S. acting debut following a long run on the Australian soap Neighbours.

In Happy Together, Felix plays an exuberant music superstar who is looking for refuge from the paparazzi following a high-profile breakup and arrives at his accountant Jake’s (Damon Wayans Jr.) home.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts:

  • 1. Music is a huge passion of mine, I’m a massive fan of Jimi Hendrix and loads of classic rock and blues.
  • 2. I was an avid fencer for years and used to compete at national competitions back home in Australia.
  • 3. I was born in South Australia but was raised from a very young age in Melbourne.
  • 4. My middle name is Cooper, the same name as my character on Happy Together!
  • 5. My first job was dressing up in a Toothbrush-Mascot costume to promote a dental company.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I learned Italian at school and absolutely loved the language, I wouldn’t say I’m entirely fluent just yet but I definitely try and keep up hahah.
  • 7. I’m a huge fan of standup and didn’t quite realize how much I watched before working with the legend that is Damon Wayans Jr! I love watching loads of comedy specials, with both modern and classic comics and definitely need to start going to more comedy clubs around LA!
  • 8. My family is spread out between England and all across Australia! Both my mum and dad were born in the north of England and moved over to Australia at different times in their lives.
  • 9. I love a good cup of coffee! Folks from Melbourne have a reputation as being coffee snobs and I didn’t quite realize how picky I was before moving to LA hahah.
  • 10. The best live gig I’ve ever been to was an incredible band called La Dispute – they came to Melbourne a few years ago and they had the most relentless energy and raw emotion that I’d ever seen in a performance, I was absolutely blown away.

Catch the series premiere of Happy Together on CBS tonight (October 1) at 8:30pm ET/PT.

