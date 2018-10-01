Gigi Hadid Keeps It Comfy for Late-Night Stroll in the Big Apple

Gigi Hadid steps out to enjoy a nighttime stroll in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was spotted out and about on Monday (October 1).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She wore a comfy brown sweater over a blue button-up shirt, along with denim pants, brown slip-on shoes, and a brown purse.

Her brother Anwar Hadid was seen stepping out that same day in a navy blue Balenciaga sweater, mismatched socks, and blue sandals.

The duo both recently finished up various fashion week events, including in Milan and New York City.