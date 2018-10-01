Gigi Hadid Steps Out for a Late-Night Stroll After Wrapping Milan Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid keeps it casual and chic while enjoying a solo stroll in the Big Apple.
The 23-year-old model was spotted out and about on Monday night (October 1) in New York City.
She wore a brown sweater over a blue button-up shirt, along with denim pants, brown slip-on shoes, and a brown purse.
Her brother Anwar Hadid was seen stepping out that same day in a navy blue Balenciaga sweater, mismatched socks, and blue sandals.
The duo both recently finished up various fashion week events, including in Milan and New York City.