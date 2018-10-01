Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 9:43 pm

'Grocery Store Joe' Improves His Scores for 'DWTS' Week 2! (Video)

'Grocery Store Joe' Improves His Scores for 'DWTS' Week 2! (Video)

Joe Amabile poses for a cute photo with his partner Jenna Johnson backstage during New York City night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old reality star, who was known as “Grocery Store Joe” on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, performed a Foxtrot to the song “New York State of Mind.”

Joe and Jenna earned a score of 17 out of 30 points, which is an improvement on the 14 points they earned during week one.

You can watch the video of the performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC / @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, jenna johnson, Joe Amabile

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop