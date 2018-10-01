'Grocery Store Joe' Improves His Scores for 'DWTS' Week 2! (Video)

Joe Amabile poses for a cute photo with his partner Jenna Johnson backstage during New York City night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old reality star, who was known as “Grocery Store Joe” on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, performed a Foxtrot to the song “New York State of Mind.”

Joe and Jenna earned a score of 17 out of 30 points, which is an improvement on the 14 points they earned during week one.

You can watch the video of the performance below!