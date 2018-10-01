Haim Sisters Sit Front Row at Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Show!

The ladies of HAIM strike a fierce pose together while attending the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Monday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The sister-trio – Este, 32, Danielle, 29, and Alana Haim, 26 – were joined at the event by Poppy Delevingne, Isabelle Huppert, Zara Larsson, Alexandra Richards and Alexa Chung as they all sat in the front row of the presentation.

Haim have been making their rounds at the fashion shows all week.

“I’ve been here so many times and I’ve never been to the Eiffel Tower, I’ve always seen it from afar,” Alana told WWD. “We’re always working, we’re always here for just 24 hours. This is the trip!”