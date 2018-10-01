Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 10:40 pm

Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Sizzles With a Samba During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Sizzles With a Samba During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Evanna Lynch improved her scores on the second week of Dancing With The Stars!

The 27-year-old actress, best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, and her partner Keo Motsepe hit the dance floor on Monday night (October 1) in Los Angeles.

Evanna and Keo wowed with a sizzling Samba set to “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee.

After hearing the judge’s feedback, they picked up 24 out of 30 points.

To vote for Evanna and Keo in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-868-3405!

Check out their entire Samba below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC / @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Evanna Lynch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop