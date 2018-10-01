Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Sizzles With a Samba During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Evanna Lynch improved her scores on the second week of Dancing With The Stars!

The 27-year-old actress, best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, and her partner Keo Motsepe hit the dance floor on Monday night (October 1) in Los Angeles.

Evanna and Keo wowed with a sizzling Samba set to “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee.

After hearing the judge’s feedback, they picked up 24 out of 30 points.

To vote for Evanna and Keo in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-868-3405!

Check out their entire Samba below…