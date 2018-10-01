Jaden Smith Attends 'SNL' Taping After Dropping New Song 'Back On My Sh*t'

Jaden Smith keeps it trendy while attending the taping of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The 20-year-old actor and rapper was spotted hopping out of his Tesla and heading into the NBC studios on Saturday (September 29) in New York City.

He paired his Star Wars graphic t-shirt with a denim jacket and pants covered in neon designs, along with his signature ammo vest, blue sunglasses, and an assortment of jewelry.

Earlier that week, Jaden dropped his brand-new single “Back on My Sh*t,” which is featured on his film Skate Kitchen.

“The song is completely inspired by the movie Skate Kitchen that just came out,” Jaden told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “It’s about a female crew of skaters in New York City who are trying to find themselves, but they realize that their crew is the only thing that really helps them go through the city and feel like they are a part of something.”

