James Marsden Cools Off On Set with a Handheld Fan

James Marsden uses a handheld fan to cool off after shooting a scene for his upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog on Sunday (September 30) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 45-year-old actor worked on an interior scene inside a house that afternoon.

James is playing a cop in the rural town of Green Hills who helps Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him.

Ben Schwartz is providing the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey is playing the villain Robotnik.