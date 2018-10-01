Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 3:46 pm

James Marsden Cools Off On Set with a Handheld Fan

James Marsden Cools Off On Set with a Handheld Fan

James Marsden uses a handheld fan to cool off after shooting a scene for his upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog on Sunday (September 30) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 45-year-old actor worked on an interior scene inside a house that afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

James is playing a cop in the rural town of Green Hills who helps Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him.

Ben Schwartz is providing the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey is playing the villain Robotnik.
Just Jared on Facebook
james marsden cools off on set 01
james marsden cools off on set 02
james marsden cools off on set 03
james marsden cools off on set 04
james marsden cools off on set 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: James Marsden, Sonic the Hedgehog

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop