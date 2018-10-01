Jenna Dewan Announces She's Leaving 'World of Dance'

Jenna Dewan just revealed that she’s leaving World of Dance.

The 37-year-old host of the NBC series will not be returning for season three but says she plans to return as a mentor.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible,” Jenna wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my @nbc family, @jlo, @derekhough @neyo and everyone involved in this journey❤️ We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone ❤️❤️”

Jenna has several other projects in the works including a lead role on the upcoming Netflix series Mixtape as well as a recurring role in the current season of Fox’s The Resident.