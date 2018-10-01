Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 5:50 pm

Jenny Slate Opens Up About Making Major Life Changes

Jenny Slate Opens Up About Making Major Life Changes

Jenny Slate poses for the camera on the cover of Nylon‘s October issue, on stands now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On making changes in her personal and professional life: “I’ve made mistakes before in work and in personal relationships where I’ve just been like, ‘I just want to be here so badly, that I will look past this glaring issue that I do not like.’ And that makes me feel uncomfortable. I would not be able to metabolize that thing that I didn’t like. It would just sit in me like a stone…It would burn me up from the inside out, and then I would reach a point where I still hadn’t processed it, until I would be like, ‘Why am I sitting here on this job? Or, Why am I sitting across from this person?’ I’m not serving them, and they’re not serving me.”

On her relationship status: “I’m a real love bug. I really want to have a partner. And I don’t necessarily love going to sleep alone, but it’s something that I’ve had to teach myself how to do.”

On the important reason she cut her hair short: “I looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘I actually don’t know why I have long hair.’ And this is such a stupid thing, but then I was like, ‘I do know why I have long hair: Because I heard a man—who I was actually kind of afraid of—say he didn’t find women with short hair attractive.’ It made me feel sad.”

For more from Jenny, visit Nylon.com.
