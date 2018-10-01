Jessica Alba Hosts The Honest Company's Kids Party with Baby Hayes!

Jessica Alba holds onto her adorable 9-month old baby boy Hayes while hosting The Honest Company’s Kids Party on Sunday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by co-president of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer, as well as Kelly LeVeque, Shani Darden and more as they celebrated the launch of the brands’ super soft, super absorbent, best-ever diaper.

“Today was so fun celebrating @Honest ✨best diaper ever!,” Jessica captioned with her Instagram post. “I’m so grateful to all my homies who came out to support me -starting a business is NO joke and having a strong support system is everything! Also, shout out to everyone who came out today! I hope you love our new diapers!”

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Michael Kors dress.