Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 12:57 pm

Jessica Alba Hosts The Honest Company's Kids Party with Baby Hayes!

Jessica Alba holds onto her adorable 9-month old baby boy Hayes while hosting The Honest Company’s Kids Party on Sunday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by co-president of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer, as well as Kelly LeVeque, Shani Darden and more as they celebrated the launch of the brands’ super soft, super absorbent, best-ever diaper.

“Today was so fun celebrating @Honest ✨best diaper ever!,” Jessica captioned with her Instagram post. “I’m so grateful to all my homies who came out to support me -starting a business is NO joke and having a strong support system is everything! Also, shout out to everyone who came out today! I hope you love our new diapers!”

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Michael Kors dress.
Credit: Hudson Taylor Photographer; Photos: Honest Company
