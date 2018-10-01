Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 4:16 pm

Jessica Biel left a suggestive comment on her hubby Justin Timberlake‘s Instagram account that has fans talking!

It all started when Justin posted a photo of himself hard at work on his laptop. Justin captioned the photo with, “Doing work… on my book. Pre-order in the link up top. #Hindsight.”

Just after his posting, Jessica took to Instagram to comment on the photo!

She wrote back, “My wordsmith at work. Always in aw of your big…brain,” and added a kiss emoji!

Check out the back and forth below…
