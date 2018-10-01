Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Arrive in Paris for Fashion Week!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner link arms while walking through Charles De Gaulle Airport on Monday morning (October 1) in Paris, France.

The engaged couple arrived in town to attend events during the final days of fashion week. They were spotted in chic looks later that day outside L’Avenue restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Sophie is starring in the upcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix as a young Jean Grey and the first trailer for the movie was released last week!

FYI: Joe is wearing a full Ermenegildo Zegna Couture look at the restaurant. Sophie is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai suit at the restaurant.

25+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris…