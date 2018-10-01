John Legend Announces Christmas Album & Tour - Dates & Cities!

John Legend is set to release his very first Christmas album, and will go on a short tour around the US!

A Legendary Christmas will be released on October 26, and the tour will kick off on November 15 in Clearwater, Florida.

The album features 14 Christmas classics, including “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and more.

You can begin purchasing tickets for the 25-date tour on Friday, October 5.

Click inside to see the full list of dates and cities on the tour, as well as the album track list…

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

Silver Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

No Place Like Home

Bring Me Love

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

Christmas Time Is Here

Waiting for Christmas

Purple Snowflakes

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Please Come Home for Christmas

Wrap Me Up in Your Love

By Christmas Eve

Merry Merry Christmas

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour

11/15/2018 Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17/2018 Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

11/20/2018 Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

11/23/2018 Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Resort Spa and Casino

11/24/2018 Mashantucket, CT, Grand Theater at Foxwoods

11/25/2018 Boston, MA, Boch Center

11/27/2018 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28/2018 Oxon Hill, MD, MGM National Harbor

12/03/2018 New York, NY, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/04/2018 Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House

12/06/2018 Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

12/07/2018 Verona, NY, Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

12/09/2018 Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

12/10/2018 Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

12/12/2018 Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

12/13/2018 Chicago, IL, Civic Opera House

12/15/2018 Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

12/16/2018, Salt Lake City, UT, Abravanel Hall

12/18/2018 Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater

12/19/2018 Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/21/2018 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

12/23/2018 Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater

12/29/2018 Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

12/30/2018 San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre