John Legend Announces Christmas Album & Tour - Dates & Cities!
John Legend is set to release his very first Christmas album, and will go on a short tour around the US!
A Legendary Christmas will be released on October 26, and the tour will kick off on November 15 in Clearwater, Florida.
The album features 14 Christmas classics, including “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and more.
You can begin purchasing tickets for the 25-date tour on Friday, October 5.
Click inside to see the full list of dates and cities on the tour, as well as the album track list…
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Track List
What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour
11/15/2018 Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17/2018 Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20/2018 Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
11/23/2018 Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24/2018 Mashantucket, CT, Grand Theater at Foxwoods
11/25/2018 Boston, MA, Boch Center
11/27/2018 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28/2018 Oxon Hill, MD, MGM National Harbor
12/03/2018 New York, NY, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04/2018 Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House
12/06/2018 Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
12/07/2018 Verona, NY, Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/09/2018 Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
12/10/2018 Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12/2018 Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
12/13/2018 Chicago, IL, Civic Opera House
12/15/2018 Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre
12/16/2018, Salt Lake City, UT, Abravanel Hall
12/18/2018 Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater
12/19/2018 Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21/2018 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
12/23/2018 Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater
12/29/2018 Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30/2018 San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre