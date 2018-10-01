'Justice League's Ray Fisher Tests Out Six Flags' Cyborg Ride!

Ray Fisher is having a full circle moment!

The 31-year-old actor, who stars as the DCEU’s Cyborg in Justice League, returned to his home state of New Jersey to ride the brand new Six Flags Great Adventure’s freshly-opened Cyborg Cyber Spin.

“Taking that Cyborg for a Spin @sfgradventure,” Ray captioned with his Instagram post. “What are the odds that the first Cyborg ride would open up in my home state? #kismet #BORGLIFE”

The first ride of its kind in North America and the first ride in the world themed to DC Comics’ half-man, half-machine superhero, Cyborg Cyber Spin utilizes a gyroscope motion to bring riders an intense anti-gravity experience as it spins on three axes — seven stories above the ground.