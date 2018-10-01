Top Stories
Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 12:35 pm

'Justice League's Ray Fisher Tests Out Six Flags' Cyborg Ride!

'Justice League's Ray Fisher Tests Out Six Flags' Cyborg Ride!

Ray Fisher is having a full circle moment!

The 31-year-old actor, who stars as the DCEU’s Cyborg in Justice League, returned to his home state of New Jersey to ride the brand new Six Flags Great Adventure’s freshly-opened Cyborg Cyber Spin.

“Taking that Cyborg for a Spin @sfgradventure,” Ray captioned with his Instagram post. “What are the odds that the first Cyborg ride would open up in my home state? #kismet #BORGLIFE”

The first ride of its kind in North America and the first ride in the world themed to DC Comics’ half-man, half-machine superhero, Cyborg Cyber Spin utilizes a gyroscope motion to bring riders an intense anti-gravity experience as it spins on three axes — seven stories above the ground.
Just Jared on Facebook
justice leagues ray fisher tests out six flags cyborg ride

Photos: Six Flags Great Adventure
Posted to: Ray Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop