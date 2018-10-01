Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head Out for Morning Coffee Run
Justin Bieber takes the driver’s seat while going out for a coffee run with fiancee Hailey Baldwin.
The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted cruising around in their white Mercedes-Benz SUV on Monday morning (October 1) in Los Angeles.
The day before, the two were seen catching a private jet out of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
Justin gave his security guard a hug before hopping on board the plane.
The couple reportedly spent the weekend at their new $5 million-dollar home with Justin‘s family, including his dad Jeremy and Jeremy‘s kids Jazmyn, 10, and Jaxon, 8 (not pictured).
ICYMI, Justin and Hailey recently bared their beach bodies while showing some PDA in Italy.