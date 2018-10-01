Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 6:00 am

Justin Theroux Grabs a Coffee While on a Trip to Paris

Justin Theroux Grabs a Coffee While on a Trip to Paris

Justin Theroux is taking a coffee break!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a coffee in front of his hotel on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Justin is currently on a trip abroad.

He recently opened up for the first time publicly about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, seven months after they announced their breakup.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said.
justin theroux paris october 2018 01
justin theroux paris october 2018 02
justin theroux paris october 2018 03
justin theroux paris october 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Justin Theroux

