Justin Theroux Grabs a Coffee While on a Trip to Paris

Justin Theroux is taking a coffee break!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a coffee in front of his hotel on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

Justin is currently on a trip abroad.

He recently opened up for the first time publicly about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, seven months after they announced their breakup.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said.