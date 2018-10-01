Kaia Gerber Walks in the Valentino Show During Paris Fashion Week!

Kaia Gerber is working it on the runway!

The 17-year-old model walked during the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Sunday (September 30) in Paris, France.

“beautiful @maisonvalentino today. thank you to the visionary who is @pppiccioli ❤️@patmcgrathreal for this incredible eye moment, and the whole family @guidopalau #joemckenna @italia3bis,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram after the show.

Kaia and her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford were seen stepping out on Friday (September 28) in the city, showing off their chic sense of style.