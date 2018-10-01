Kanye West Actually Wants to 'Amend' the 13th Amendment

Kanye West is speaking out to clarify his comments about the 13th amendment after he created a social media stir by saying he wants to abolish the amendment.

Kanye‘s comment created confusion as abolishing the amendment that outlawed slavery made it seem like he wants to make slavery legal again.

Now, Kanye tells TMZ that he misspoke and meant to say he wants to amend the amendment, specifically the part that allows for imprisoned people to enslaved.

“Abolish was the wrong language. I misspoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language and what is awesome… I don’t say dope, because there’s power in words. So what’s lovely, what’s beautiful about our Constitution is that we can amend it,” Kanye said.

Kanye then read something that a friend wrote for him: “In 1865, the 13th amendment stated that no man is destined to slavery or involuntary servitude unless convicted of a crime. This translates to, in order to make a freed man a slave, all you have to do is convict them of a crime.”

Kanye wore his “Make America Great Again” hat during his appearance on SNL over the weekend.