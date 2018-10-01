Mon, 01 October 2018 at 3:18 pm
Kanye West Wants to Bring Colin Kaepernick to White House
- Kanye West is trying to arrange a meeting for Colin Kaepernick to head to the White House – TMZ
- Guess which co-stars are filming in Italy together! – Just Jared Jr
- Who stole the show on SNL this weekend? – Lainey Gossip
- Congrats to these newlyweds! – DListed
- Meghan Markle‘s sister has a message for her – TooFab
- Find out why this Broadway performer went viral – Towleroad
- Guess who is performing on DWTS this week! – JustJaredJr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet