Kathryn Hahn & Paul Giamatti Attend 'High Life' NYFF Premiere!

Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti walk the red carpet at the New York Film Festival premiere of their movie Private Life on Monday (October 1) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Emily Robinson, Molly Shannon, Kayli Carter, and Desmin Borges, as well as writer and director Tamara Jenkins.

“Private Life coming to Netflix this Friday. It’s a speshi one… I’m completely in love with these literal geniuses. It’s the most insane to be standing beside so many of the people who made me fall in love with cinema. Gonna leave this with you as I continue to process that!” Emily wrote on Instagram after the premiere.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress.