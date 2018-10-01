Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West.

The 37-year-old reality star discussed her relationship on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (September 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

“Having three kids, honestly, is crazy. I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place,” she explained during the episode.

All the attention towards the kids resulted in tension with Kanye.

“He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f—ing fight was!” she explained to Kourtney Kardashian about one of their recent arguments.

“He’s like, ‘F—k your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post. That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” she said later in the episode.

“Sometimes men still want to be treated as like, the first baby. I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, or you think because they’re adults they can take care of themselves, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to,” Khloe Kardashian said.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!