Kim Kardashian Reveals Release Date for Kanye West's New Album 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian has revealed the release date for her husband Kanye West‘s upcoming album Yandhi.

If you don’t know, Kanye initially promised that his ninth studio album would be released in conjunction with his Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday (September 29).

However, the album never came and fans questioned why.

Now, Kim has taken to Twitter to clarify when fans will see the brand new album.

“Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait,” Kim tweeted out to her followers moments ago.