Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 2:27 pm

Kim Kardashian Reveals Release Date for Kanye West's New Album 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Release Date for Kanye West's New Album 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian has revealed the release date for her husband Kanye West‘s upcoming album Yandhi.

If you don’t know, Kanye initially promised that his ninth studio album would be released in conjunction with his Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday (September 29).

However, the album never came and fans questioned why.

Now, Kim has taken to Twitter to clarify when fans will see the brand new album.

“Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait,” Kim tweeted out to her followers moments ago.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

