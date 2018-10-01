Top Stories
Kim Petras: 'Turn Off The Light, Vol 1' Halloween Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras: 'Turn Off The Light, Vol 1' Halloween Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Kim Petras is ringing in Halloween with a spooky collection of songs called Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1, which you can listen to right here!

The 8-track mixtape was released on Monday (October 1).

The collection of new songs includes a collaboration with Elvira, called “Turn Off The Light.” The Halloween-themed set also includes songs like “Close Your Eyes,” “Tell Me It’s A Nightmare” and “In The Next Life.”

Listen to Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1 below! You can download and stream it across all digital platforms.
