Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:49 pm

Kylie Jenner Hides Behind BFF Jordyn Woods in Miami

Kylie Jenner looks red hot in pleather pants with a matching red crop top during a night out on Sunday (September 30) in Miami, Fla.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was joined by her best friend Jordyn Woods, who she used as a shield from the photographers.

Kylie was in Miami to help Jordyn celebrate her 21st birthday with another lavish party. They had a birthday dinner at Komodo and the birthday girl was treated to a five-tier cake.

Check out the insane cake in the video below!
Photos: BackGrid USA
