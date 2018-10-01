Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Figure on Yacht With Jordyn Woods in Miami

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Figure on Yacht With Jordyn Woods in Miami

Kylie Jenner soaks up the sunshine on a yacht in Miami!

The 21-year-old Life of Kylie star and her BFF Jordyn Woods were spotted hitting the water on Monday (October 1).

Kylie put her curves on display in a black spandex one-piece, while Jordyn donned a peach bikini.

They were joined on the “Groot” boat by Kylie‘s 8-month-old daughter Stormi (not pictured), artist Alec Monopoly, Miami nightclub king David Grutman, his wife Isabela, and their baby daughter.

The group chowed down on food and drinks as they enjoyed each other’s company.

“Miami♥️,” Kylie captioned the Instagram mirror pic below that same day.

The night before, Kylie and Jordyn continued Jordyn‘s 21st birthday celebrations with another lavish party.

15+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods on the yacht…

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bikini, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

