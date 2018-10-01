Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 5:13 pm

Liam Payne Suits Up While Attending BMI Awards in London

Liam Payne looks sharp while stepping out for the BMI Awards.

The 25-year-old “Familiar” singer hit the red carpet at the event held at The Dorchester on Monday (October 1) in London, England.

He was joined by fellow singers James Arthur and Natasha Bedingfield.

The gala paid tribute to the U.K. and European songwriters, composers, and publishers of the past year’s most-performed songs.

Liam recently released his new EP First Time, followed by his music video for the title track, featuring French Montana.

Check out some new behind-the-scenes footage from the video below!

15+ pictures inside of Liam Payne and more at the event…

Photos: Getty, WENN
