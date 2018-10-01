Lindsay Lohan Steps Out in Paris After Sharing Trafficking Victims Video

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying some down time in Paris.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted while out and about with friends on Monday afternoon (October 1) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay kept it casual in jeans and an over-sized sweatshirt.

Over the weekend, Lindsay was in Moscow, where she live streamed a bizarre video while attempting to help a Syrian family.

In the process, Lindsay accused the parents of being child traffickers and was punched in the face while trying to take the children.

The following day, Lindsay took to her Instagram to seemingly respond to the video, writing, “#Help others. #B4yourself #LOHANFOUNDATION #DOWHATEVER IT #TAKES”

Be sure to check out Lindsay‘s entire live stream.