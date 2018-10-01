Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 6:43 pm

Lindsay Lohan Steps Out in Paris After Sharing Trafficking Victims Video

Lindsay Lohan Steps Out in Paris After Sharing Trafficking Victims Video

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying some down time in Paris.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted while out and about with friends on Monday afternoon (October 1) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay kept it casual in jeans and an over-sized sweatshirt.

Over the weekend, Lindsay was in Moscow, where she live streamed a bizarre video while attempting to help a Syrian family.

In the process, Lindsay accused the parents of being child traffickers and was punched in the face while trying to take the children.

The following day, Lindsay took to her Instagram to seemingly respond to the video, writing, “#Help others. #B4yourself #LOHANFOUNDATION #DOWHATEVER IT #TAKES”

Be sure to check out Lindsay‘s entire live stream.

Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan out about in paris 01
lindsay lohan out about in paris 02
lindsay lohan out about in paris 03
lindsay lohan out about in paris 04
lindsay lohan out about in paris 05
lindsay lohan out about in paris 06
lindsay lohan out about in paris 07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop
  • Jason Bowen

    They weren’t trafficking victims. The crazy nutcase tried to kidnap children from their parents!