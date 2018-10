Madonna Attends Premiere of Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Fashion Freak Show' in Paris!

Madonna is looking chic while celebrating her longtime collaborator’s new show!

The pop icon was spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel on Sunday night (September 30) for a night out in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Madonna kept it low-key but fashionable in a tan coat and black pants.

While in town, Madonna attended the premiere of Jean Paul Gaultier‘s new โ€œFashion Freak Showโ€ cabaret at Folies Bergere.

“A Beautiful Moment in the @jpgaultierofficial FASHION FREAk SHOW๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ………..Donโ€™t miss this show! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป #genius #fashion #art #dance #humor โ™ฅ๏ธ” she wrote on her Instagram.