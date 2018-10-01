Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 2:54 am

Madonna Attends Premiere of Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Fashion Freak Show' in Paris!

Madonna Attends Premiere of Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Fashion Freak Show' in Paris!

Madonna is looking chic while celebrating her longtime collaborator’s new show!

The pop icon was spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel on Sunday night (September 30) for a night out in Paris, France.

Madonna kept it low-key but fashionable in a tan coat and black pants.

While in town, Madonna attended the premiere of Jean Paul Gaultier‘s new “Fashion Freak Show” cabaret at Folies Bergere.

“A Beautiful Moment in the @jpgaultierofficial FASHION FREAk SHOW🔥🔥🔥………..Don’t miss this show! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #genius #fashion #art #dance #humor ♥️” she wrote on her Instagram.
