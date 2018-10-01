Malin Akerman & Fiance Jack Donnelly Head Out for a Breakfast Date in LA

Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 4:00 am

Malin Akerman and fiance Jack Donnelly are enjoying time together!

The 40-year-old Billions actress and the 32-year-old A Royal Winter actor were seen heading out holding hands on a breakfast date together on Friday (September 28) at Little Dom’s in Los Angeles.

Malin is set to star in the upcoming drama To The Stars, about a withdrawn farmer’s daughter who forges an intimate friendship with a worldly but reckless new girl in 1960s Oklahoma.

The couple also attended Kit Harington and Rose Leslie‘s wedding earlier in the summer together.
