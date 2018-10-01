Nicole Kidman to Receive Big Honor at Hollywood Film Awards 2018

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards.

The Hollywood Film Awards decided to give Nicole the award as a “tribute to the versatility of her performances over the years.”

The press release cites her amazing performances in To Die For, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, Boy Erased, and more.

The awards show will take place on Sunday (November 4) live from The Beverly Hilton.

Congrats to Nicole Kidman on the huge honor!