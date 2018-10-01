Pink Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Dog Frangelica

Pink has revealed some tragic news: her family’s beloved dog Frangelica has sadly passed away.

The singer posted a photo of her kissing her pet pup with the caption, “Goodbye Kiss 💔 Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home.”

It appears as if Frangelica passed on after Pink returned home from the Australia leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Our thoughts are with Pink and her family as they mourn the loss of Frangelica.