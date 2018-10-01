Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Robert Pattinson Heads Into LAX Airport to Fly Out of Town

Robert Pattinson heads into the VIP entrance at LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actor was back in Los Angeles after attending a premiere for his movie High Life last week in Spain.

Robert and his co-star Mia Goth walked the red carpet together, just days after reports surfaced that their exes FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf are now dating.

Rob is likely flying to New York as High Life will be having its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival this week.
