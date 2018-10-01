Sam Claflin to Reunite with Elizabeth Banks in 'Charlie's Angels'

Sam Claflin has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot movie!

The movie will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who Sam worked with in the Hunger Games movies.

Elizabeth will also star in the movie as one of the multiple Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou are also playing Bosleys.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and newcomer Elle Balinska are on board to play the Angels. No word yet on the role Sam will play.

The casting news was first reported by Variety.