Sarah Hyland Dons Mustard Yellow Halter Dress While Out in LA

Sarah Hyland brightens up the streets in a mustard yellow dress.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star was spotted stepping out on Sunday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

She paired her halter dress with a matching scrunchie, beige studded sandals, a simple necklace, a brown bag with a scarf, and sunglasses.

Sarah stayed busy on her phone as she went about her day.

“Omg it’s already October and where has time gone,” she shared on Instagram the next day along with a cute photo of herself and boyfriend Wells Adams. “It’s literally disappeared.”

