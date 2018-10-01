Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 7:59 pm

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Renewed For Season Two

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Renewed For Season Two

Mayans MC has been renewed for another season after only a month on the air!

FX announced that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff would be getting a second season following first few episodes impressive performance.

Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season. The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season,” FX original programming co-president Nick Grad said in a statement.

The show takes place near California’s southern border and follows EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo), a potential new member of Mayans MC, as he wrestles with his tragic family history and his conflicts with his father.

The second season will premiere on FX in 2019.
