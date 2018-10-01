Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 8:30 am

Taron Egerton Sings as Elton John in First 'Rocketman' Teaser - Watch Now!

The very first footage for the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, featuring Taron Egerton as the leading man has debuted!

In addition to seeing many shots from the movie, we also get to hear Taron sing for the very first time as Elton.

The teaser begins with a voice over, which says, “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is. Where there was darkness, there is now you. And it’s gonna be a wild ride.”

The movie hits theaters on May 31, 2019. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard also star.
