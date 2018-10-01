This Popular 'Game of Thrones' Character Will Return for Final Season!

Top Stories
Mon, 01 October 2018 at 2:54 pm

Jon Snow’s direwolf, Ghost, will be returning for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones!

We haven’t seen the direwolf since season six. Kit Harington plays the role of Jon Snow, if you didn’t know!

“Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8,” VFX supervisor Joe Bauer dished to Huffington Post. “He does show up.”

“He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight,” Joe added.

The final season of Game of Thrones will return next year.
