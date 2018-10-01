Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing in NYC (Report)

Are Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp a new item?

The 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and the 19-year-old Yoga Hosers actress – and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – were spotted making out on Monday (October 1) in New York City, Us Weekly reports.

The two looked like “a new young couple in love,” a source said about the duo’s 10 a.m. outing. “They were walking down the street and he stopped her and pulled her close. They started making out for a while, for over a minute.”

An Instagram fan account for Timothee also posted photos of him and Lily stepping out in the Big Apple over the weekend at Central Park and at the cafe Mud.

Timothee has been busy promoting his new movie Beautiful Boy at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and at the Toronto International Film Festival, while Lily promoted her new film A Faithful Man at the same events.

The stars recently wrapped shooting on their upcoming Netflix movie, The King, as well.

Timothee was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, while Lily dated British model Ash Stymest.