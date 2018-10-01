Tinashe Tops the Score Chart Again During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Tinashe is proving to be a front runner on this season of Dancing With The Stars!

The 25-year-old singer and her partner Brandon Armstrong nailed their Argentine Tango on Monday night (October 1) in Los Angeles.

For New York City Night, the duo performed their dance to “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig.

Tinashe and Brandon clearly impressed the judges because they picked up 26 out of 30 points from the judges.

To vote for Tinashe and Brandon in the competition, call 1-800-868-3412!

Check out Tinashe and Brandon‘s entire Argentine Tango below…