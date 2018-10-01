Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 9:54 pm

Tinashe Tops the Score Chart Again During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Tinashe Tops the Score Chart Again During 'DWTS' Week 2 - Watch Now!

Tinashe is proving to be a front runner on this season of Dancing With The Stars!

The 25-year-old singer and her partner Brandon Armstrong nailed their Argentine Tango on Monday night (October 1) in Los Angeles.

For New York City Night, the duo performed their dance to “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig.

Tinashe and Brandon clearly impressed the judges because they picked up 26 out of 30 points from the judges.

To vote for Tinashe and Brandon in the competition, call 1-800-868-3412!

Check out Tinashe and Brandon‘s entire Argentine Tango below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Brandon Armstrong, Dancing With the Stars, Tinashe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop