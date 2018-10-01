Top Stories
Tom Holland &amp; Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 12:47 pm

Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Tom Holland and Zendaya carry their luggage to a van while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home on Monday (October 1) in Venice, Italy.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori for the scene.

The Spider-Man cast has been busy filming scenes around Europe for the past month and they were spotted over the weekend with pigeons surrounding them while working on the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

20+ pictures inside of the cast on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 01
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 02
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 03
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 04
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 05
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 06
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 07
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 08
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 09
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 10
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 11
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 12
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 13
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 14
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 15
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 16
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 17
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 18
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 19
tom holland zendaya load up luggage 20

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jacob Batalon, Spider Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland, Tony Revolori, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop