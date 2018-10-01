Tom Holland & Zendaya Load Up Their Luggage For 'Spider-Man' Scene

Tom Holland and Zendaya carry their luggage to a van while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home on Monday (October 1) in Venice, Italy.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori for the scene.

The Spider-Man cast has been busy filming scenes around Europe for the past month and they were spotted over the weekend with pigeons surrounding them while working on the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

