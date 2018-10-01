Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Neglecting' Kanye West After Having Three Kids

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Attend Church Together!

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 1:01 am

Zayn Malik Heads Out for a Stroll in New York City

Zayn Malik Heads Out for a Stroll in New York City

Zayn Malik is on the move!

The 25-year-old Mind of Mine singer-songwriter was seen making his way out into the city on Sunday (September 30) in New York City.



Zayn looked cool and casual in a black jacket and black jeans as he stepped out for the day.

Zayn recently starred in a fashion campaign for The Kooples. He also designed two limited-edition backpacks for the new menswear AW18 season, and they’re available for pre-order now. The bags will launch in stores this November.
Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Zayn Malik


