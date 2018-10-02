Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 5:55 pm

Angelina Jolie Dresses in Period Costume for 'Come Away'

Angelina Jolie Dresses in Period Costume for 'Come Away'

Angelina Jolie walks around the set of her upcoming movie Come Away in full period costume on Tuesday (October 2) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who was seen sipping on Fiji Water, was joined on set that day by co-stars David Oyelowo and Anna Chancellor.

Here is the plot of the movie (via Deadline): Before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister who live an idyllic childhood with parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie) and older brother David. Fate turns their games of tea parties, pirates and lost boys upside down, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.

The movie is currently filming in Los Angeles following seven weeks of work in the UK.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie come away set 01
angelina jolie come away set 02
angelina jolie come away set 03
angelina jolie come away set 04
angelina jolie come away set 05
angelina jolie come away set 06
angelina jolie come away set 07
angelina jolie come away set 08
angelina jolie come away set 09
angelina jolie come away set 10
angelina jolie come away set 11
angelina jolie come away set 12
angelina jolie come away set 13
angelina jolie come away set 14
angelina jolie come away set 15
angelina jolie come away set 16
angelina jolie come away set 17
angelina jolie come away set 18
angelina jolie come away set 19

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop