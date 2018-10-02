Angelina Jolie Dresses in Period Costume for 'Come Away'

Angelina Jolie walks around the set of her upcoming movie Come Away in full period costume on Tuesday (October 2) in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who was seen sipping on Fiji Water, was joined on set that day by co-stars David Oyelowo and Anna Chancellor.

Here is the plot of the movie (via Deadline): Before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister who live an idyllic childhood with parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie) and older brother David. Fate turns their games of tea parties, pirates and lost boys upside down, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.

The movie is currently filming in Los Angeles following seven weeks of work in the UK.