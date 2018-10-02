Ariana Grande Visits the 'Sweetener' Experience in New York City!

Ariana Grande is enjoying a sweet night out!

The 25-year-old “God Is A Woman” pop star playfully visited the closed Sweetener Experience on Monday night (October 1) in New York City.

The singer was seen jokingly trying to open the door to the closed venue, and later took pictures with happy fans outside.

The Sweetener Experience is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Spotify.

The immersive event allows fans to experience the emotions of the album in a multi-dimensional way, including rooms filled with messages to and from Ariana and a box of locks and markers for fans to write the name of someone important to them – which is to symbolize album interlude (and Ari‘s fiance) “Pete Davidson.”