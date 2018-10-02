Ben Affleck Lookalike Auditions for 'The Voice' & the Coaches Can't Stop Talking About It - Watch Now!

A Ben Affleck lookalike auditioned for The Voice on the Monday night (October 1) episode, and the coaches had a lot to say about his similarities to the A-list star.

The 35-year-old singer named Steve Memmolo from Boston, Massachusetts belted out the song “Spooky” before Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson turned their chairs.

“I swear it would be as if Ben Affleck could sing like Aretha Franklin,” Adam said. “I mean you look actually a lot like Ben Affleck.”

“Ain’t it strange?” Jennifer said.

Steve added, “I’ve been told. A couple times today.”

Do you think Steve looks like Ben Affleck??