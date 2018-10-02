Top Stories
Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

Ben Affleck has definitely been hitting the gym during his time in rehab!

The 46-year-old actor put his broad shoulders and buff biceps on display while heading to a meeting on Monday afternoon (October 1) in Los Angeles.

Ben was seen holding an iced coffee from Dunkin’ and he wore a vintage shirt from the Santa Cruz Flying Disc Classic. The sleeves could barely contain Ben‘s arms!

Ben completed one month of rehab last week and he’s still getting treatment at a facility. He took a break from rehab this weekend to go to church with Jennifer Garner and their kids.

20+ pictures inside of Ben Affleck looking buff…

